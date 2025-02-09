Three dead, 9 injured in attack on Bannu Peace Committee office

PESHAWAR - A deadly attack carried out by militants on the office of the Peace Committee in Bannu, resulted in the deaths of three people and injuries to nine others. Bannu police said, the incident took place in Gurbaz area within the jurisdiction of the Utmanzai police station, where militants launched an attack on the Peace Committee office. As a result, three people lost their lives on the scene, while nine others sustained injuries.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, while security in the area was tightened. According to police, retaliatory fire from security forces injured eight attackers.

Officials stated that an investigation into the attack has commenced and a search operation is underway to apprehend the assailants.

Terrorists’ attack on Bannu police checkpost leaves two cops martyred

A second terrorist attack in two days targetting a police checkpost in Bannu, two police officials were martyred, police informed on Saturday. According to police report, the attack occurred in Fateh Khel area of Bannu, where terrorists opened fire on the checkpost, killing two policemen. The attackers managed to escape after the assault.

The martyred officers have been identified as Rahimullah and Ziaullah.

The same checkpost was attacked by terrorists the other night as well. Additionally, two days ago, another attack took place on a police checkpost in Karak, where three police officers were martyred and three others injured.