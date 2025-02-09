Trump & Imran Khan

Since its ouster in a no-confidence vote in the spring of 2022, PTI has U-turned completely on its stance regarding the United States’ meddling in Pakistani politics. Instead of accepting the no-confidence vote and sitting in Parliament as a strong opposition, held public rallies waving a diplomatic cipher as the cause of his ouster, unabashedly blaming a US diplomat, Donald Lu, for orchestrating “regime change”.

Fast forward a year, and PTI supporters in the US actively began courting the Trump campaign to lobby for Imran Khan’s release from prison. Conveniently, the story was switched from one where Pakistanis were not supposed to be “American slaves” and were fighting for “haqeeqi azadi” to one where it wasn’t the US as a whole that was to be blamed, but simply the Biden Administration, which had never taken to . Biden had never initiated contact with despite the best efforts of Imran’s then-emissary, Moeed Yusuf, nor had he appointed an ambassador to Pakistan during the time that was prime minister.

To PTI’s delight, Trump managed a historic comeback in the November 2024 election. Some of Trump’s aides, namely Richard Grenell, a diplomat in Trump’s first term, had been successfully lobbied by PTI USA to tweet for Imran Khan’s release. Every time Mr Grenell or Joe Wilson, a Republican Congressman from South Carolina, tweeted in favour of , it would be met with exuberant euphoria from PTI, to the point that it was difficult to fathom that this was the same party that claimed it stood against American meddling.

Nevertheless, those tweets have yet to materialise into anything substantive. To the contrary, an American businessman with reportedly close ties to the Trump family, Gentry Beach, has been effectively co-opted by the other side to debunk claims of sympathy for within the Trump Administration.

Primarily, that it really isn’t worth it to spend good money after bad trying to lobby American politicians. While it is true that money can buy you influence in the United States, the foremost example of that is AIPAC, which spends millions of dollars every year to ensure that the United States maintains its unquestioning support for Israel. Let’s face it. Nobody on the Pakistan side has money to match AIPAC’s. All their money is good for is a few tweets and statements here and there.

Historically, the United States claimed to stand for human rights and democratic freedoms, though in practice its record in upholding these values globally was, at best, mixed. Recently, however, two developments—the rise of Trump 2.0 and Israel’s assault on civilians in Gaza—have all but neutered those claims. To Trump’s credit, he is happy to be known as the transactional businessman president, looking out for “America First,” and has hence dispensed with any pretence of standing for civil liberties abroad.

Backed by billionaires who have grown up in apartheid South Africa and are enamoured by Nazi Germany, Trump minces no words in rolling back DEI programmes, deporting migrants and splitting children from their parents, or reopening the notorious Guantanamo Bay prison. Nor does he hesitate to antagonise conventional allies, like Canada or the European Union. Threatening neighbours with tariffs, pulling the United States out of multilateral organisations and agreements, Trump is clear that on his watch, America will not bear the financial burden of others, even if they are close allies.

The West has been focused on maintaining its dominance over other civilisations, particularly China in recent years, even before Trump entered the picture, but with him in charge, that’s no longer a covert aim.

Trump, on the other hand, is no longer interested in this tokenism. His interest is ostensibly in government efficiency and is hence focused on slashing entire governmental departments (like USAID) deemed unhelpful to furthering US dominance. Instead, he is not averse to threatening both developing countries, like Panama, or developed countries, like Denmark, if he feels US interests can be served by taking over territory that is currently a part of those countries.

At home, he prefers to rule by executive order and would gladly bypass the safeguards and checks and balances set in place to preserve the American democratic framework. Clearly, he isn’t concerned much about democratic norms, and in his style of governance, he aspires to emulate authoritarian strongmen.

In this environment, what makes PTI think Trump would go out on a limb and stick his neck out for ? What would be in it for him? PTI seems to have once again misread the room, and its lobbying efforts in the US are unlikely to yield positive results.

Instead of asking sympathetic YouTubers who have absconded abroad to beseech a handful of US Congressmen and women for sanctions against Pakistan, or relying on others within Pakistan to disseminate fake news that such sanctions are imminent, PTI would be better off accepting its own follies in trying to take on the establishment, to which it owes its own rise. PTI simply cannot unravel the hybrid system it was so instrumental in putting in place and which is now here to stay. The best thing PTI can do for its leader, , is to advise him to take a dose of humility and accept defeat.

Ayesha Ijaz Khan

The writer is a lawyer who has worked for Pakistani and American law firms and currently lives in London. X: @ayeshaijazkhan