USAID – A Ball of Worms

On 20 January, through an executive order, US President Donald Trump suspended the disbursement of USAID for 90 days, subject to carrying out a review. In 2023, out of a total US$ 72 billion spent in aid by the US globally, USAID spent around US$ 44 billion in over 130 countries, located mostly in Asia, sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. Before suspension, USAID had been spending around US$ 845 million to run approximately 40 projects across various sectors in Pakistan.

Trump intends to restructure US foreign policy to accentuate the “America First” slogan. Nevertheless, Trump nurses a grievance that unsolicited disbursement of USAID fails to make recipients beholden to the US. Moreover, recipients are more inclined to denounce the US than non-recipients. American taxpayers’ money is going down the drain for nothing substantial in return.

Interestingly, much of USAID’s budget is spent on health programmes such as offering polio vaccination, despite the fact that this task falls into the purview of the WHO to stop the spread of the virus. It simply means that USAID looks for vulnerable areas to penetrate societies. The justification given is that USAID represents the soft power of the US. Nevertheless, the chaotic aspect is that USAID has made recipients inured to foreign financial help.

The story dates back to the 1950s when capitalism and socialism had been enticing various nations into joining their respective folds. Different treaties of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were being signed to spread the wings of the competing ideologies. On the one hand, the world witnessed the emergence of SEATO (September 1954) and CENTO (February 1955), whereas on the other hand, the world saw the forging of the Warsaw Pact (May 1955). This was a race against time to lure as many nations as possible to outclass the contending ideology.

US President John F. Kennedy was determined to reach out to the newly independent (post-colonial) nations of the world to assist them in areas where they had been struggling, such as democracy, human rights, governance, education, health, agriculture, economic development, energy, and catastrophes (natural or man-made). To extend the tentacles of help, in 1961, Kennedy got the Foreign Assistance Act passed by Congress and hence founded the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), a department that straddled the State Department (formulating foreign policy) and the Defence Department (formulating defence policy). USAID was tasked with administrating overseas spending and empowered to engage non-governmental organisations on contract to carry out much of the work.

In December 1991, the global ideological tussle ended in favour of capitalism and its associate, democracy. The expediency to launch treaties of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance was over. It was time to disengage, but the US did not extricate itself and kept cossetting its dependent countries. Pakistan was one of them, refusing to outgrow the need for foreign financial help. This was why, in the 1990s, Pakistan experienced a change in political governments after every two years. Foreign aid of all types had numbed the senses of those in power, inhibiting them from resorting to political stability.

In 1998, US President Bill Clinton got another law passed to make USAID an executive agency. Though both Kennedy and Clinton made USAID a cornerstone of US foreign policy by allocating the country’s 60% aid budget to it, they could not let go of political objectives standing in the way of offering economic relief. In comparison, more than Kennedy, Clinton used the agency for political purposes.

In 2001, the commencement of the global war on terror changed the world, leading to a relocation of wealth, which got hoarded in two places: Canada and Dubai. Moreover, the US’ monopoly over technology was challenged by two countries: China and India. On top of it, to sustain the war on terror, the US sacrificed its financial prowess. Now, under the auspices of Trump, the US wants to retrieve lost ground. Dismantling the department of USAID and ending the supply of funds, though initially for 90 odd days, is part of a bigger scheme.

Though the Financial Action Task Force had been founded in 1989 by G7 countries to combat money laundering, it was tasked with curbing terrorism financing in 2001, as the US also came to know that the 9/11 event was monetarily sponsored. The ensuing war on terror brought a drain on US resources. During the war, the US understood that it could not overcome terrorism if the flight of money across borders continued unabated. This understanding heralded the age of “leaks,” which spared neither the Swiss National Bank nor any chain of offshore companies used to stack money.

Elon Musk, who labelled USAID a “ball of worms” eating out the US economy, thinks that the independent status of the agency is superfluous. If USAID is meant for extending the soft power of the US, it should be part of the State Department. The merger would keep USAID away from the clandestine influence of the Defence Department, ever interested in making and breaking governments in developing countries.

In the stoppage of USAID, Pakistan must see an opportunity to wean itself off dependence on foreign aid and materialise the dream of self-reliance.

Dr Qaisar Rashid

The writer is a freelance columnist. He can be reached at qaisarrashid@yahoo.com