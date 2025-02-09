Zacky Farm/Din Polo Clinch Junior Polo title in sudden death thriller

Lahore - Zacky Farm/Din Polo triumphed over Crewlogics Technologies in a sudden-death finish to clinch the title in the 4th Junior Polo Championship, sponsored by TCL, at the Jinnah Polo Fields and organised under the auspices of Lahore Garrison Polo Grounds.

The final match, played at Pakistan Park Cavalry Ground, attracted a massive crowd, including families and young polo enthusiasts who gathered to support emerging players. The thrilling contest extended into the fifth chukker, where Zacky Farm/Din Polo sealed a narrow 3-2 victory. For the winning side, Abdullah Khattak led the charge with two goals, while Sheikh Muhammad Tayyab contributed with a well-crafted goal. Crewlogics Technologies had multiple scoring opportunities but failed to capitalize. Saim Abbas scored both goals for the runners-up, while Diyan Butt displayed an impressive performance.

Earlier in the subsidiary final, Sula Polo edged past CTI Shipping in another nail-biting encounter, securing a 6-5 victory.