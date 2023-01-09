Share:

RAWALPINDI -Police have arrested nine kite sellers and confiscated more than 1,500 kites and 62 strings from their possession during a crackdown here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

During the operation, R.A. Bazaar police arrested kite seller Muhammad Fahim and recovered 500 kites and 60 strings from his possession.

Similarly, Bani Police held two two kite sellers Usman and Awais and recovered 200 kites and two strings from their custody.

While, Ganjmundi police seized 800 kites from five kite sellers Anwar Haq, Hamza, Ali Ahmad Faizur Rehman and Muhammad Ali.

Following the operation, Sadiqabad police recovered 50 kites from kite seller Tayyab. SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams adding that Kite flying is a deadly sport and crime.

The crackdown will be continued against kite sellers and kite flyers, he added.