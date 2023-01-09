Share:

LAHORE - Faiz Ilyas earned two back-to-back first round victories in the U-16 and U-14 singles categories of the 11th Dr Essa Lab National Seniors & Juniors Tennis Championship that got underway at Modern Club Tennis Courts. In U-18 singles first round, Samer Zaman beat Taimoor Ansari. In U-16 singles first round, Dhuraf Das beat Abdul Nafay 6-1, 6-3, Ruhab Faisal beat Jagdesh 6-0, 6-0, Hazik Areejo beat Bilal Ikram 6-1, 6-3, Taimoor Ansari beat Nibras Malik 6-0, 6-0, Faiz Ilyas beat Laraib Shamsi 6-3, 6-0. In U-14 singles first round, Sameer Kabir beat Azlan Khanzada 4-0, 4-2, Faiz Ilyas beat Zayd Zaman, Laraib Shamsi beat Yahya Haleem 4-2, 4-0, Mikaeel Ali Baig beat Junaid Meher 4-0, 4-0, Ismail Aftab beat Abdul Baseer 4-0, 4-0. In the men’s singles first round, Kashan Tariq beat M Shahvaiz 6-0, 7-5, Salman Ahmed beat Mazhar Hayat 6-4, 7-6. In the men’s singles second round, Bilal Soomro beat Amir Mumtaz 6-2, 6-1, Robin Das beat Abdullah Khan 6-2, 6-3, Muhammad Ali beat Danish 1-6, 6-2, 10-5. In 45 plus doubles first round, Javed Iqbal/M Iltifat beat Haseeb Javaid/Ammad Danish 8-1, Razi Nawab/Abdul Saeed beat Syed Qutub/Amir Mumtaz 8-4.