LAHORE - At least 17 persons were killed and 840 others injured in 825 road traf­fic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 444 seriously injured people were shifted to differ­ent hospitals while 396 with minor in­juries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams. The data analysis showed that 395 drivers, 27 underage drivers, 99 pedestrians and 363 passengers were among the vic­tims of the road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 174 accidents were reported in Lahore, which af­fected 178 persons, placing the pro­vincial capital at top of the list, fol­lowed by 76 in Faisalabad with 81 victims and at third Multan 53 with 49 victims. According to the data, 670 motorbikes, 53 auto-rickshaws, 107 motorcars, 14 vans, 11 passenger buses, 23 trucks and 79 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.