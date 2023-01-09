Share:

Jiangxi-Nineteen people died and 20 were injured on Sunday in a road traffic accident in eastern China’s Jiangxi province, state media reported.

The “major road traffic accident” took place just before 1am (1700 GMT) in Nanchang County, state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing local authorities.

“The cause of the accident is under in-depth investigation,” CCTV added. Local news outlet Jimu, affiliated with the state-owned Hubei Daialy Media Group, reported the accident took place when a truck hit a funeral procession. People had been carrying out a roadside offering to the dead before planning to head to the crematorium on Sunday morning, a local woman surnamed Deng told the outlet. They were then hit by a truck, the report said, with most of the dead and injured being funeral attendees.