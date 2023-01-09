Share:

HYDERABAD-As many as 27548 under-training police personnel will perform duties at the polling stations in Karachi and Hyderabad during the local body elections to be held on Jan 15, according to a report on Sunday.

In an interesting move, the Sindh government has decided to deploy the under-training police staff from police training centers at the polling stations. Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon has apprised Sindh Chief Secretary and Provincial Election Commissioner about the development.

At least 17232 trainees will perform duties in seven districts of the Karachi division while 10317 youths will perform duty in nine districts of the Hyderabad division.

The Sindh Police also requested police vehicles from other districts of Sindh for help. In this regard, 169 vehicles have been called from other districts.