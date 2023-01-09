Share:

RAWALPINDI- Police have arrested five illegal arms holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Sunday, informed a police spokesman.

According to details, Civil Lines Police recovered 01 pistol of 9mm from Qamar Abbas. Similarly, Taxila Police held Hakim Khan and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession. And same police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bores from Ali Raza while Gujjar Khan Police nabbed Zahoor Khan and recovered 01 pistol of 9mm from his custody.

Following the operation, Chontra Police arrested Saddullah and recovered 01 rifle 223 bore from his possession. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress. City Police Officer Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the performance of the police team adding that the crackdown will be continued against illegal arms holders without any discrimination. He made it clear that it is the duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.