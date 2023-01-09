Share:

LAHORE - Abdul Aleem Khan, formerly associated with the PTI, has said that he is not interested in politics in the present situation and the reports of his joining any political party or making a new one were baseless. In a statement, Aleem Khan said that he had a long-standing relationship with Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Jahangir Khan Tareen but he was not interested in politics at the moment in collaboration with two politicians. “Now -a- days, all my attention is focused on charitable works, and I am keeping myself away from political matters”, he said, adding that he was currently patronizing his AAK Foundation for the service of humanity along with his business engagements. Abdul Aleem Khan clarified that the news attributed to him regarding the formation of a new political party in recent days was not true and contrary to the facts. Meanwhile, former Punjab Governor Ch Mohmmad Sarwar Sunday said that he had not yet taken any decision about his political future but certainly he was weighing his options to do politics in Pakistan. “I am in contact with politicians belonging to the PPP and PML-Q and other parties, but a decision to join or not to join any party has not yet been taken”, Ch Sarwar told a news channel. Earlier reports were circulating in the media that Ch Sarwar along with Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aleem Khan was working on options regarding formation of an election’s alliance ahead of the upcoming general elections. Ch Sarwar also admitted having met senior PPP leaders Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood besides PML-Q president Ch Shujat Hussain. He said he was also in contact with Aleem Khan. Sources, however, maintain that politicians loyal to Jahangir Khan Tareen, Ch Sarwar and Aleem Khan might join forces close to the next general elections and there was a greater likelihood of their making seat adjustments with the