The hearing over the Imran Khan firing case was held on Monday in the anti-terrorism court and the plea for the polygraphic test of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI ) chief Imran Khan was accepted.

Advocate Mian Daud represented the suspect Naveed Bashir and he requested the court to issue the notice for the polygraphic tests of all injured in the firing case, including Imran Khan.

Mr. Daud added if the polygraphic test of the suspect could take place then the same criteria should be applied to all injured in the attack with alleging the phones of Imran Khan, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry could be important witnesses and they should be confiscated.

The suspect’s advocate appealed before the court to confiscate the mobile of Senator Ejaz Chaudhry through which he tweeted the video of the attack for forensic purposes.

The court was told that the Joint Investigation Team ( JIT ) was not collecting authentic evidences and the suspect Naveed was facing discrimination from the JIT.

It was also requested before the court to collect the medical reports of all injured including Imran Khan for the proceedings of the case.