ISLAMABAD - Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) is going to release the first quarterly instalment of Rs7000 of Benazir Kafaalat for the year 2023 from today. About 7.7m families would receive over Rs 55 billion in the first tranche, according to the officials. The beneficiaries including women and transgender of Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan will receive this money from Payment Centers or Biometric ATMs designated by Habib Bank; while in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, the amount will be disbursed through Payment Centers or Biometric ATMs of Bank Al-Falah. Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety/ Chairperson BISP Shazia Marri, in her message to beneficiaries, said that transparency will be ensured at any cost while disbursing the funds. She stressed that the beneficiaries should receive their entire amount of Rs 7000 and not to forget to get their payment receipt. She reiterated that no deduction can be made through this amount and there is no payment fee. She warned that the message sent by BISP will come from 8171 only and no message from any other number or code should be trusted, as it might be fake and fraudulent.