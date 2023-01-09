Share:

KARACHI-The dead body of a 23 years old woman, who had allegedly ended her life by jumping into the sea, was Sunday recovered from the Seaview, Karachi. According to police, the body of the woman will be handed over to her family after completing the medico-legal requirements. The rescue sources added that the woman, identified as Sarah Malik, had jumped into the sea at Do Darya point on Friday afternoon last.

On the other hand, the family of the woman asserted that she could not commit suicide. Therefore, the incident was being investigated from different aspects. A cell phone had also been recovered from the woman’s bag. Further investigations were being carried out with the help of that cell phone.