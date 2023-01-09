Share:

NAROWAL - On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shahrukh Niazi, action was taken against owners of brickkilns for not adopting zigzag technology during the ongoing anti-smog campaign in Narowal district. According to official sources, Assistant Director Environment took action against kiln owners in Shakargarh tehsil and registered a case against one brick-kiln owner, while the other kiln was sealed. Similarly, in Zafawal tehsil, cases were registered against three bricks-kiln owners and one kiln was sealed for not converting to zigzag technology. In Narowal tehsil, cases were registered against three brickkiln owners also and one kiln was sealed. The deputy commissioner said that no one would be allowed to run kilns on any other technology in the district. Moreover, two smoke-emitting vehicles were impounded by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) on Sunday while a case was registered against the owner of a vehicle.