FAISALABAD - Cheif executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Dr Saqib Munir conducted surprise checking of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Tandlianwala and Rural Health Centres (RHCs) Kanjwani and Mamonkanjan, here on Sunday. He went to THQ Hospital and interacted with the patients and their attendants. He also asked them about availability of health facilities and directed the hospital administration to improve health service. He checked cleanliness in various wards of the hospital and ordered for improving it. The CEO health also visited dialysis centre, pediatrics ward and biomedical waste & infection control centre and directed the hospital staff to improve their performance.