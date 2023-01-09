Share:

Once again, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has taken a U-turn as he has now agreed to put off the trust vote that was to be taken by CM Pervez Elahi, until a court decision on the governor’s order seeking a vote of confidence in the Punjab Assembly. This decision was announced on Saturday and came in contrast to his earlier claims that the vote must be held before the Jan 11 hearing at the Lahore High Court.

This is something that officials within the PTI and the party’s allies were recommending earlier as well, as former federal minister Moonis Elahi urged the PTI chief to wait for the court order. The argument was that the governor’s order was in contravention of the law and constitution in the first place, therefore going ahead with the vote would actually validate the said order. Refusing to budge, Mr Imran Khan threatened the nuclear option of asking his party MPAs to resign en masse in case hurdles were created in the dissolution of the assembly.

What then caused the PTI chief’s conviction to be undone in a matter of a few weeks? Sources reveal that in a consultative meeting with the Punjab ministers at his Zaman Park residence, Mr Khan reached the conclusion that his advisors were not offering him “sane advice” about the trust vote. Following this meeting, it was agreed that the January 9 session of the assembly would not have the trust vote on its agenda. This is not the first time Mr Khan has changed his stance, and this issue with poor advice being received has become characteristic of the party. However, while the selection of advisors must be questioned, it also raises concerns about the PTI chief’s own judgement and understanding of the crisis.

The PTI’s stance now is that January 11 is no longer a decision day, but is rather the beginning of the hearing on the petition challenging the trust vote and the removal of CM Elahi from office. It is encouraging to see the PTI also realise that submitting resignations en masse would not solve anything, instead of only further triggering a deeper crisis. However, this saga continues to hold the Punjab government hostage and all eyes are now fixed at what the court has to say about the matter.