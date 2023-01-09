Share:

Former Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Monday rubbished the claims of forming a new party to counter Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Punjab saying the blame game was going on in the province.

Addressing a press conference, he said politicians discuss politics when they meet. “Senior PPP leaders are my friends, but I have not been offered the party’s provincial chairmanship”, he added.

He said he did not come into contact with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan. “I joined the PTI when it was not very popular but the party failed to deliver in Punjab”, he added. The PTI’s performance and not the establishment, he clarified, was the reason behind his disagreement with the PTI chief.

Mr Sarwar lauded British High Commission for its support in flood-relief measures saying he would distribute kits sent by the English Cricket Board for Balochistan’s children. “200 disaster relief organizations have registered with us”, he added.