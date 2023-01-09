Share:

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pavez Elahi on Monday said no one should be speculative about Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid’s support for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

The CM met PTI leaders including Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Sibtain Khan, Raja Basharat, and Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed ahead of the PA session and discussed the political situation in the province.

Read Also: Thorny issue of CM Elahi s trust vote not on Punjab Assembly session agenda

Mr. Elahi said the opposition was daydreaming about coming to power in the province as it did not have the required vote count [to bring about a vote of no-confidence against him in the assembly]. “Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is spreading propaganda on the matter but in reality, it will not be able to form a government in the province”, he added.

Masses, he said, were protesting against the failed policies of the PML-N.