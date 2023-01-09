Share:

Peshawar - A one-day conference on ‘Harnessing youth for peace’ was held at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar (SBBWUP) to provide a platform to the students to share their findings and open an unlimited realm of discourse for further research. The project is an initiative of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, supported by Community Resilience Activity–North (CRA-N), with its implementing partner Higher Education Regulatory Authority (HERA), said a press release issued on Sunday. In the conference, a total of 31 students of newly merged districts (NMDs) of Khyber, Kurram, North Waziristan and Orakzai presented their essays and research papers in a highly engaging and participatory manner. Tashfeen Zia, Deputy Registrar, SBBWUP welcomed all the guests and participants and gave a brief introduction of the project by emphasising that such activities will promote community level development through conflict prevention strategies in the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Dr Yasir Kamal, member HERA, in his address, highlighted the importance of ‘Role of youth in peace building’ by emphasising that such activities bring an opportunity to turn our very young people into a productive asset that could contribute significantly to the peace building within the country and beyond. The conference was divided into two stages; the first round included speeches by keynote speakers on the ‘Role of youth in peace building’ and in the second round, the students presented their research paper and essays on different topics.