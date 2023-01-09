Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will tomorrow (Tuesday) pronounce a ruling against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in contempt of the ECP case.

Among the PTI chairman, the ECP will also announce the verdict against party leader Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, and others.

The ECP had reserved the verdict of the case some time ago.

It should be remembered that the former PM had sought immunity from attendance in the case due to the assassination attempt on him.