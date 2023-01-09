Share:

LAHORE - Spokesperson for the Punjab Chief Minister and the provincial government Musarrat Cheema on Sunday said the default of any country established when the people started dying for flour in an agricultural country. “On Saturday in Sindh a citizen lost his life in a stampede while buying cheap flour,” she said in a tweet. The PTI leader said Pakistan had practically become bankrupt, but there was no shame on the faces of the incompetent ministers. She further said the poor people of Pakistan had now reached the point of starvation.