ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has detected just 18 Covid-19 infections with no fatality during the last 24 hours, showed the statistics released by the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Sunday morning. According to the NIH data, the death toll in the country remained the same at 30,638 whereas the number of total infections now rose to 1,575,952 after adding the fresh 18 cases. During the last 24 hours, 4,447 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.40 percent. The number of patients in critical care stood at22.