Prince Club, Cricket Centre and Township Whites registered victories in 20-K Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament matches played here at different venues on Monday.

Prince Club overpowered Model Town Club by 6 wickets in highly-charged match of the tournament at the Model Town Club Ground.

Model Town Club, batting first, scored 171 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. Farman Ali hammered 56 runs, Muhammad Saleem 27 and Hassan Rizwan 23. For Prince Club Usman Dhillon grabbed 3 for 31 and Ahmed Hassan, Shamudin, Zeeshan Shabbir and Anas Mustafa took one wicket each.

Prince Club successfully chased the target on the last ball of the match by scoring 175 for 4 wickets. Player of the match Ammar Tariq played sensational knock of 71 runs of 52 balls, smashing 8 fours and 3 sixes.

Shamsuddin (29*), Shoaib Arshad (27) and Anas Mustafa (26) also did well with bat. For Model Town Club, Usman Shahid (3-25) and Mohsin Irshad (1-35) bowled well.

Basit Ali batted Cricket Centre Club to a 26-run victory over Model Town Whites at the Model Town Whites Ground. Basit Ali’s unbeaten convincing knock of 50 runs of just 24 balls was the highlight of the match and for this brilliant knock, he was awarded man of the match award.

Cricket Center, batting first, posted a decent total of 178-5 in the allotted 20 overs. Anas Mehmood was though the top scorer from the winning team as he scored 54 runs off 42 balls with the help of 6 boundaries and 1 sis, yet the star batter from the winning side was Basit Ali with his smashing unbeaten knock of 50 runs while opener Ameer Hamza struck 22 runs. Naveed Malik (4-20) and Shahab Khan (1-40) bowled well for MT Whites.

Model Town Whites replied strongly but their middle order failed to deliver as they could score 152-6 in 20 overs, thus losing the match by 26 runs. Opener Aon Shahzad played brilliant inning of 69 runs while Naveed Malik scored 25 and Farhan Khan hit 16 runs. For Cricket Center, Ali Zafar took two wickets and Saif ur Rehman and Asif Ali Khan got one wicket each.

Muhammad Shoaib’s superb bowling (4 for 14) guided Township Whites to a thrashing 110-run victory over Lucky Star Club in another match of the tournament.

Township Whites, batting first, posted a mammoth total of 191-8 in allotted 20 overs. Rana Ayan Ali was top scorer with 59 while Naeem Khan smashed 48, Kamran Afzal 27 and Ali Ahmad Jutt 19. Adil Sarwar bagged 2 wickets for 23.

Lucky Star Club could score paltry 81 before being all out in 12.2 overs, thanks to outstanding bowling by man of the match Muhammad Shoaib who captured four wickets for 14 runs. Junaid Ali (25), Awais Shahzad (20), Imran Dogar (15) and Hanan Zahid (11) could cross the double figures. Besides Shoaib, Kamran Afzal and Muhammad Yasin claimed 2 wickets each.