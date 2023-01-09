Share:

FAISALABAD - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh said on Sunday that Rs 6.4 billion were being spent on rehabilitation of Faisalabad bypass and the mega project would be completed on time to facilitate people.

During a visit to the bypass near Makkoana here, he inspected quality of work and directed the contractors and officers concerned to speed up work for on-time completion of the road. He also ordered for implementing safety measures in installation of diversion and direction boards so that travelers could take the routes easily to reach their destinations.

Deputy Director Development Rana Tahir informed the deputy commissioner that Rs 1.4 billion were allocated for rehabilitation of Makkoana bypass and continuous monitoring was being carried out to complete the project within given time period.

PFA SEIZES 500 UNHYGIENIC LITRE OIL

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized 500-litre unhygienic oil and imposed fine on butchers and owners of hotel and restaurants over poor cleanliness conditions in different parts of the city, here on Sunday.

A spokesman said that the authority conducted a raid in Madanpura and unearthed a factory where unhygienic and injurious to health edible oil was being prepared from entrails of slaughtered and dead animals. The raiding team sealed the factory premises and got registered a case against its owner.

Also, the PFA teams found poor cleanliness condition and sale of expired commodities at a grocery store, situated in Zulfiqar Colony and imposed Rs 7,000 fine on the owner.

The PFA teams also imposed Rs 64,000 fine on a dozen butchers on the charge of poor cleanliness conditions in their shops while Rs 32,000 fine was imposed on the owners of two hotel and restaurant owners on the charge of using adulterated oil for preparation of food items. The hotel workers also failed to produce their medical fitness certificates, the spokesman added.

WOMAN’S BODY FOUND

The body of a woman was found from a deserted place in the area of Batala Colony police station.

A spokesperson for Rescue-1122 said on Sunday that some passersby spotted the body of a 40-yearold woman near Mithai Wala Chowk, Waris Pura, and informed the rescuers. A team visited the spot and later handed over the body to the area police. The police sent the body to mortuary for her identification and ascertaining the causes of her death, he added.

28 SHOPKEEPERS FINED; TWO OTHERS ARRESTED

Price control magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs 111,000 on 28 shopkeepers for profiteering and arrested two others for violation of price control act in different parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that magistrates after receiving 29 complaints against overcharging on QeematApp checked various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 28 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and imposed fine on them. The magistrates also arrested two shopkeepers and sealed their shops for violation of price control act. Further action was underway.