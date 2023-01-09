Share:

Peshawar - The government of Khyber pakhtunkhwa on sunday restarted the construction work on the 69Mw Lawi hydropower project in Chitral district, which had been stopped for the past nine months due to security and financial issues. according to secretary energy and power Nisar ahmad Khan and Chief executive peDO engineer Naeem Khan, a financial pack age has also been announced for the purpose while security issues have also been resolved.

Similarly, they added, the 40.8Mw Koto power project in Lower Dir district has also entered the final stage of completion. The cheap electricity generated by the project will generate an annual income of more than rs2 billion for the province and create new employment opportunities. Both officials, under the direction of Chief Minister Kp Mahmood Khan, paid an emergency visit to the ongoing project sites of Lawi hpp, shishi hpp, and Koto hpp in Dir Lower and Chitral districts and examined the various parts of the projects carefully.

On the occasion, project Director Koto engr sultan room and Deputy Director engr Muqeem Uddin informed about the progress of the project, saying that due to security reasons, several Chinese engineers had left their work and gone back. after improvement of the security situation, he added, Chinese staff resumed work at a fast pace and the project was now in the final phases of completion.

Engr Nisar ahmad Khan, while inspecting the Lawi power project site at Chitral, issued strict instructions to the project’s contractors, consultants, and field staff, saying that the project should be completed at the earliest.

“The security and financial issues faced by the Chinese team have been resolved, and any excuse for delay would not be accepted.