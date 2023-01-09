Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor said that the Ministry was making all out efforts to ensure the availability of authentic version of the Holy Quran with its literal translation at every nook and cranny of the country.

In an exclusive talk with APP here Sunday, he said the following version of the Holy Quran with translation subsequently be published after seeking the seal of approval of provincial Quran Boards. The minister said that the standard version of the Holy Quran published by the Matbooa Anjuman Himayat Islam and translated by Matbooa Elm Foundation had been notified at the federal capital level by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and Ministry of Federal Education respectively. He said that all the stakeholders concerned were requested to get the above notified prescriptions and make arrangements for their availability at tehsil, district and province level. He said that Quran Compulsory Education Act 2017 was passed by the Parliament and it ensured compulsory teaching of the Holy Quran to the Muslim students in all the federal capital and public sector educational institutions controlled by the federal government. On the recommendation of the Ittehad Tanzeemat Al-Madaris Pakistan (ITMP), the Ministry of Federal Education constituted a committee comprising representative from all sectors to reach a consensus on the translation of the Holy Qur’an with regard to its compulsory teaching in the schools, he added. Mufti Shakoor said that after several meetings of the said committee, a unified translation of the Holy Quran was prepared and a letter with the signatures of all the committee members was also published by the ILM Foundation. Later, the Secretary of the aforesaid committee was asked to get a soft copy of the Holy Quran from the ILM Foundation and forward it to the provincial Awkaf Department to take approval from their respective Quran Boards, he maintained.