Share:

True, we all know that the global population has been reported to have reached the so-called 8 billion mark. Factually speaking, the current population is a kind of achievement on the part of humanity braving all the odds and difficulties out there. But even then, most media houses including CNN have been carrying comments on the robust population growth in a negative manner. However, the undisputed fact is that the global population has always been behind in robust economic growth and all kinds of activities across the board – one way or another.

Well, can you imagine “a world” without humanity? Yes, it would have been literally plain and flat across the board – sans human activities. At the same time, growing concerns over issues like climate change, scarcity of food crops, and so on should be taken seriously. Even though there have been plenty of discussions and comments on climate change issues through the world media and intergovernmental forums, there have been no fruitful results achieved on the ground. In this context, human attitude to Mother Earth has to change or transform in a positive way.

For instance, humans must be more sensitive to the environment and green belt areas around them. Technology apart, the human focus should be mainly and primarily on encouraging more green activities like supporting agriculture/farming rigorously.

Added to this, most people in my native areas like Korkai, Tiruchendur, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Marthandam, Nagercoil, and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu have been in strong support of agriculture – all involved in cultivating various food crops including paddy, banana, and all other vegetables. On the whole, there should be a positive shift in human activities with respect to Mother Earth and its abundant natural resources.

Apparently, countries from across the world must come forward to think about rigorous green activities in the form of farming and tree plantation globally so as to be able to protect the global population from the threats posed by climate change and a possible deterioration in natural resources.

P. SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI,

India.