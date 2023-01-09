Share:

HYDERABAD - Dr Inayatullah Kathio, (I. H. Kathio), an eminent veterinary expert and alumnus of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), has passed away in the United States. The SAU spokesman informed that Pakistan born eminent Veterinarian has died at the age of 69 due to cardiac problem. Born on September 8, 1953 in Naseerabad, Larkana district, Dr. Kathio had completed his DVM degree from the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences of Sindh Agriculture University in 1978. In 1981, he went to Washington for a fellowship and completed his Ph.D. and post-doctorate from Georgetown University, Missouri, Columbia University, and Iowa University. He served as a veterinarian in the Sindh Government as an FAO research officer and consultant in the United Nations Development Program. Dr Kathio used to write scientific articles in international newspapers and participate in veterinary science programs on various American TV channels, including Fox TV, Hazelton TV, Philadelphia TV, PAX TV. He also had the status of a Pakistani diplomat due to close relations with the US and Pakistani high political leaders. Kathio has had animal clinics in the US city of Pittston and Mexico since 2002, where he used to treat the pets of famous American people including Hillary Clinton. The Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri termed the death of Dr. Kathio as a great loss to the veterinary world and said that despite being in America, Dr. Kathio rendered great services to the country including Sindh.

He said that Dr. Kathio taught the students of Sindh Agriculture University about the development of veterinary sciences in the world, modern technology as well as laboratory and surgical work during his visit to SAU, and he continued to serve in animal welfare and development projects in the world through various international institutions. Dr Fateh Marri said that Dr. Kathio was an eminent veterinary expert and known all over the world.