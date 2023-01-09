Share:

Peshawar - Environmentalists have suggested for promoting ideas and practices of transforming trash dumps into useful resources through recycling for better and sustainable management of solid waste in the country.

The suggestion was made during a webinar on ‘solid waste Management in pakistan’ organised by Institute of Urbanisation (IOU), an organisation striving for making cities green.

“Our waste is a valuable resource, providing multiple opportunities like conversion of trash into organic fertilizer, biogas, production of different products through recycling and generation of electricity,” observed Babar abbas, Consultant Lahore waste Management Company (LwMC). “promotion of the idea of waste to resource will not only create livelihood opportunities in the country but also resolve serious environmental issues of lack of proper solid waste management system which is also an international obligation for us in regard with achievement of sustainable Development Goals (sDGs),” Babar observed.

We need a lot of awareness for highlighting the potential of solid waste as a useful resource through which we can get useful soil conditioner and fertilizer by converting organic waste which can be utilised in different domains in term of promoting agriculture and vegetation patterns in both urban and rural areas, he opined.

Being an agriculture country most of our waste is organic coming from livestock and farm houses which can be easily converted into useful product of bio-gas, which need a very simple infrastructure and can help to some extend to cope with energy crisis in the country, he elaborates.

“Through the prevailing practice of dumping of the solid waste we are also burying tons of useful resources that our trash contains including combustible waste, non-combustible waste which is also called as organic and green waste,” Babar explains.

The combustible waste includes plastic, glass, paper, board, metal and if these items are segregated properly we can utilise them in the production of a lot of useful products and create a lot of employment opportunities for people, he said.

The biggest issue is mishandling of our solid waste which needs a lot of awareness to educate people about the potential of both combustible and non-combustible waste which if segregated in the initial state at household level or dumping sites can benefit us both financially and environmentally.

The developed countries have transformed their solid waste management through dumping to properly utilising of resources,

He added. Through the installation of large-sise incinerators, the solid waste can not only be properly managed but electricity can also be generated, he went on to say.

For sustainable management of solid waste, we have to work over availing cooperation of citizens for proper handling of trash at household level through awareness.