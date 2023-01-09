Share:

Electioneering for the second and final phase of local body elections scheduled for next Sunday in sixteen districts of Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions of Sindh province started on Sunday.

Pakistan People’s Party has taken out a rally to initiate its local bodies’ elections in Karachi today. The rally was taken out from Bilawal Chowrangi to Star Gate.

The rally was led by Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani and other senior leaders including Nisar Khuhro and Shehla Raza.

Speaking at a public meeting of Jamat-e-Islami at Bagh-e- Jinnah, Chief Jamat-e-Islami Karachi chapter Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said that Karachi is the hub of the economy of the country and it should be free from criminals.

Our Karachi correspondent Javed Samejo reports that elections will be held for one Metropolitan Corporation, one municipal corporation, municipal committees, district councils, town committees, Union councils and union committees.

Meanwhile, a strict security plan has been chalked out with the deployment of around sixty thousand police personnel along with personnel of rangers to maintain law and order on polling day.