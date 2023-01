Share:

SIALKOT - Ugoki police claimed on Sunday to have arrested five drug peddlers and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession. In a crackdown against criminals in different areas, the police arrested Ali Raza with 2. 20 kg hashish and 50 gram ice, Khaliq with a pistol, Akhtar with four motorcycles, Bilal and Yar Muhammad with three motorcycles, two mobile phones and two pistols. Cases have been registered against the accused.