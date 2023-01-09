Share:

QUETTA - Cold and cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/snow is likely in north Balo­chistan, Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Potho­har region and Kashmir.

A thick layer of fog has enveloped many cities in Punjab including Lahore, paralysing routine life and disrupting road traffic. The dense fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities. According to a Motorway spokesperson, the Motorway M2 from La­hore to Kot Sarwar, Lahore-Multan Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Rajana, Motor­way M4 from Faisalabad to Abdul Hakim and Motorway M5 from Shershah to Zahir Pir have been closed for all kind of traffic. The Motor­way police have appealed the drivers to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travel­ling. They have also urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights. The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnec­essary travelling. Dense fog has also disrupted traffic at several places in the prov­ince at the National High­way due to low visibility.