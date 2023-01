Share:

MULTAN - City Police Officer (CPO) Shakir Hussain Dawar said that foolproof security arrangements were being ensured at churches to avoid any untoward incident. In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said the best security arrangements have been made at churches to provide a peaceful environment for the Christian community to perform their religious activities.

He said that walk-through gates have been installed at entry points of the churches while lady police officials have also been deployed. The CPO added that all SDPOs and SHOs were monitoring the arrangements at churches in their respective areas, however, he himself was monitoring the security arrangements. He directed police officials to remain alert while performing security duty at churches. He urged them to keep a vigil on suspicious persons and activities in the surroundings of the churches.

11 NOTORIOUS POS ARRESTED

Police arrested 11 notorious proclaimed offenders (POs) during a special crackdown launched by the proclaimed offender staff of police here on Sunday. In line with the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Shakir Hussain Dawar, the PO staff police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested 11 notorious proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity robbery theft and others.