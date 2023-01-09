Share:

The IMF’s ninth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) has been pending since September. On January 6th, the PM stated that the IMF team is set to travel to Pakistan to finalise the review and release the $1.18 bn pending. A delegation is also reported to meet the Finance Minister on the sidelines of the upcoming Geneva moot to discuss the terms and conditions of the facility.

The invitation to attend the Climate Resilient Pakistan Conference was extended to the IMF managing director by the premier. The conference is aimed at presenting the case of flood victims to the world with the help of a post-disaster framework plan for recovery, rehabilitation, and reconstruction. Likewise, the gathering is expecting funds to be raised as the UN flash appeals will run out after January 15. However, a thorough implementation plan is still needed to convince donors of the devastation inflicted. International funding needs to accompany a utilisation and allotment strategy in order to be effective.

The release of IMF funds has become dire as well, given the fact that our SBP foreign exchange reserves are depleted to an eight-year low of only $5.576 billion. While the FM expresses hope about reverting this situation with financial help from friendly countries, if the review is not settled and funds are not released, the country will face a serious case of default.

As mentioned, the SBP reserves holdings are barely enough for a three-week import cover and the local currency has already been heavily devalued. With little to no space left for paying back foreign debts, more borrowing will add to the vicious debt cycle. The securing of funds is now one of the only ways forward, but it must be reiterated that diplomatic maneuvering at the last moment should not become a habit. This cash bailout should be one of our last and we must invest in the proper groundwork to avoid instances like this in the future.