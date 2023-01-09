Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has or­dered the regional police officers (RPOs) and district police officers (DPOs) to maintain high alert and speed up search-and-combing op­erations for improving security situation in the province. Through a letter, he directed all the DPOs to expedite search-and-combing opera­tions with the help of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Special Branch and monitor the ac­tivities of banned organisations and the persons included in the Fourth Schedule. Aamir Zulfiqar directed the officials concerned that reports of search, sweep, combing and in­telligence-based operations in each district should be sent to the Central Police Office (CPO) on daily basis. He said that the process of checking ho­tels, bus stands, inns and other sen­sitive areas including slums should be sped up and Hotel Eye should also be fully utilised in this regard. The IGP stressed legal action over violation of tenancy registration. He said that special attention should be paid to security of sensitive reli­gious places, churches and minority places of worship in all districts and supervisory officers should regular­ly inspect the security arrangements made for sensitive places. The Pun­jab police chief said that combing-and-search operations should be intensified to bring terrorists, anti-social elements and their facilitators to justice.

IGP TAKES NOTICE OF WOMAN ASSAULT

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has taken notice of an incident of the alleged rape of a woman under the guise of job provision in Lahore, and sought report from the capital city police officer (CCPO) Lahore.

He directed the police concerned to arrest the accused and take strict legal action against him.

He said that the accused did not de­serve any leniency. He said that jus­tice should be ensured to the victim at the earliest