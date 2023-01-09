Share:

Prime Minister‘s Adviser on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Monday that there had been no chance of a default as long as Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto was a part of the coalition government.

Speaking g to the media in the provincial capital of Punjab, Mr Kaira admitted that after the incumbent government came into power, the prices of electricity and gas increased, adding that the foreign minister was aware that the people were unhappy and hungry.

In terms of default, Mr Kaira stated, "Things would have been different and the country could have gone into default if the coalition government had not taken the tough decisions."

Mr Kaira slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and urged the country’s youth not to be provoked by Imran’s statement that Pakistan will follow Sri Lanka’s example.

Mr Kaira heaped praise on Mr Bhutto-Zardari and urged young people to follow in the footsteps of FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, saying that he [Bilawal] had a vision to follow.