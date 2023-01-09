Share:

BERLIN - An Iranian man has been arrested in western Germany suspected of preparing a chemical bomb attack using cyanide and ricin, police and prosecutors said Sunday. Muenster police and the Duesseldorf prosecutors’ office said in a press release that officers searched a residence in the town of Castrop-Rauxel for “toxic substances” intended to carry out an attack. The 32-year-old Iranian was “suspected of having prepared a serious act of violence threatening the security of the state by obtaining cyanide and ricin with a view to committing a terrorist attack, said investigators. The arrest was carried out shortly before midnight on Saturday evening, a spokeswoman for the police said. Another person, said to be the main suspect’s brother, was also taken into custody during the operation, she said. The 32-year-old suspect will be presented in the coming days to an investigating judge ahead of possible pre-trial detention, police said. Ricin is a highly toxic substance, which is classed as a “chemical weapon” in Germany. Similar to cyanide, ricin can be lethal.