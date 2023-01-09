Share:

An additional and sessions court in the federal capital on Monday again summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a personal capacity in the Toshakhana case on Jan 31.

District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal issued the summon while hearing the case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the PTI chief in November last.

During the hearing, PTI chief’s lawyer Ali Bokhari submitted exemption plea and sought extension in the bail on medical grounds. He also asked the court to adjourn the case till February. When the judge inquired if medical report of Imran Khan was attached to the petition, Mr Bokhari said he would submit it after getting it through WhatsApp.

The ECP lawyer raised objection over the exemption plea and pleaded the court to issue arrest warrant if he failed to appear in the case. He also said Mr Khan’s bail should not be extended until he appeared before the court.

After hearing the arguments, the court approved the PTI chief’s exemption plea and extended his bail till Jan 31. Meanwhile, Barrister Ali Zafar has submitted the power of attorney on behalf of Imran Khan’s case.

The sessions court had summoned Imran Khan on Jan 9 after he accepted ECP’s plea to initiate proceedings against the PTI chief under criminal law for allegedly misleading the electoral body about the gifts he had received from foreign dignitaries during his tenure as the prime minister.

In its three-page verdict, the additional sessions judge termed Mr Khan’s declaration false as the court observed that the former prime minister had not declared state gifts in his returns. The judge further wrote that the PTI chief had not shared the details of money he earned by selling the gifts, making him liable to be proceeded under Article 174 of the Elections Act, 2017.

The ECP had sent the reference to the district and sessions judge under Sections 137, 170, 167 of the Election Act, stating: “[The PTI chief had] deliberately concealed his assets relating to Toshakhana gifts retained by him particularly in 2018 and 2019 in the statements of assets and liabilities filed for the year 2017-2018 and 2018-19”.

The commission had asked the court that Imran Khan be convicted for the offences mentioned under Sections 167 (corrupt practice) and 173 (making or publishing a false statement or declaration) of the Elections Act 2017.

The reference had been sent to the district court after the ECP ordered criminal action against the PTI chief in its consensus verdict in Toshakana reference in October this year.