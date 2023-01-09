Share:

Peshawar - Provincial Ameer Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman on Sunday announced province-wise protest from January 8 to 15 against stoppage of flour supply by the PTI led Punjab government. In a statement issued here, Maulana Attaur Rehman urged the JUI-F’s sub organisations to hold protest demonstrations in their respective areas in the district headquarters. He alleged that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government with the help of hoarders was creating floor crisis for its price-hike. He said that provincial government’s mum over the decision of stoppage of flour supply by the Punjab government was proof of the incompetence of PTI government. He said the 20kg sack of flour was available in the entire Punjab province at the rate of Rs1,300 while the same sack was not available in the markets and was sold at the rate of Rs3,300 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Maulana said that all district administrations failed to provide relief to masses and appealed to the general public to participate in the JUI-F’s protests throughout the province against stoppage of flour supply and against incompetency of provincial government in service delivery. CM KP urged to negotiate with Punjab govt over stoppage flour supply Provincial General Secretary JUI-F Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maulana Ataulhaq Darwesh on Sunday called upon Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan to come forward and negotiate with Punjab government for imposing ban on flour supply to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and take immediate steps against the illegal practice of the PTI government in Punjab. In a statement issued here, he criticised the policies adopted by the provincial government and said that the Chief Minister and all administration have failed to provide relief to masses by spending nine years in power. He said that stoppage of supply of flour and wheat among all the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the political revenge of PTI government and said that PTI government was responsible for creating an economic crisis. He said, however, all the politicians of the country under the leadership of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman have changed the PTI’s desires into ashes. He also called upon the JUI-F workers to stage protests against stoppage of flour supply to their districts by both the provincial and Punjab governments.