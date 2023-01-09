Share:

KARACHI-A large number of Karachiites warmly participated in a rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the price hike on call of Chairman Imran Khan. The rally started from Quaidabad Malir, led by former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and the leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil.

It marched through different roads of Malir and reached Pipri Football Ground where a big gathering was hosted by PPI leader Dr Masroor Siyal. A large number of citizens participated in the gathering and raised slogans against the government.

In his address, Imran Ismail said that election in Malir was snatched from PTI by PPP hooligans. He said Imran Khan said absolutely not and sacrificed his government for the national cause. He said when wheat flour was at Rs55 per kilogramme, those people used to hold protest rallies and today, they were silent spectators. He said flour and chicken prices had already gone out of the reach of common man.

Haleem said that the people should protest in every area again the neck-break price hike. He said that ‘imported’ government was responsible for the plights of poor masses. He said in Balochistan there was acute shortage of flour, while in Mirpurkhas, a labourer died in a bid to get flour. He said in coming elections the looters of Malir would be defeated. He said that the PPP has devastated megacity Karachi and it would be wiped out in next local government elections.