Share:

LAHORE-Nusrat Bhutto XI beat Shaheed Benazir Bhutto XI by 48-46 points in an exhibition match, organized on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

Under the patronage of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, the annual activities of Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) began, which were inaugurated by Usman Basketball Club President Shahida Parveen Kayani in the presence of KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, eminent lawyer Nadeem Shaikh Advocate and Ghulam Abbas Jamal Advocate and others.

From the winning team, Hasan Ali scored 14 points, Daniyal Marwat 12, Muhammad Maz and Hamza Khawaja 10 points each. From the losing side, Abdul Samad scored 13 points, Saad Salahuddin 19 and Mubariz Ahmed 9 points. Amir Sharif, Zahid Malik and Tariq Hussain were the referees while Raj Kumar, Michael Peter, Zaima Khatun and Naeem Ahmed were the technical officials.

Prior to start of the match, the birthday cake of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was cut, while Shahida Parveen Kayani’s Sheen Enterprise Zaki distributed prizes among the players and Ashraf Yahya distributed cakes among the players and participants. Ghulam Muhammad Khan presented Shaheed ZA Bhutto souvenirs to notable guests. On this occasion, prayers were offered for the deceased of the Bhutto family.