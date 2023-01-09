Share:

ISLAMABAD - A large number of people coming from different parts of the country were visiting Lake View Park here on Sunday to enjoy the winter season, the colors of various flowers, and other facilities available in the park.

Talking to APP, Waqar Ahmed, a resident of Karachi, said he along with his family is visiting Lake View Park and its beauty attracted them massively. “The park’s cleanliness and location on the bank of Rawal Dam is a source of attraction and inspiration for visitors.”

Sana Raoof, a student, said the cleanliness, security arrangement, and food installed were making our day so pleasant and full of excitement. She urged the tourists to come to visit the park to relish the weather rather than spend their time at home.

Despite the cold weather, she said, the people were feeling relieved and being entertained at such recreational spots.

Visits to the park exemplify the enthusiasm of women, children, young adults, and students from different universities. There is a dire need to further improve the cleanliness system at birds place in Lake View Park.

Security authorities deployed in the park said that six cameras were installed in the park for monitoring the movements of every visitor coming to the park, and two safe city cameras were also installed to ensure the security of the visitors.

There is one filtration plant installed in Lake View Park while many canteens including eateries were also providing services to the visitors, they said and added that the price list of these kiosks was checked by the Capital Development Authority regularly so that no one is able to sell products at a higher cost.

The visitors asked the concerned authorities to take more measures to further improve the cleanliness system to enhance the beauty of the park to attract immense visitors.