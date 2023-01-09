Share:

The Lahore High Court rejected on Monday a petition seeking court’s intervention to operationalise the Ramzan Sugar Mills immediately.

The high court summoned the Excise and Taxation director general in personal capacity on Tuesday over non-issuance of NOC to the Sharif family-owned Ramzan Sugar Mills despite the court order.

The petitioner’s lawyer said his client was registered with the SECP and fulfilled all the conditions for obtaining the NOC, but the certificate was not being issued on political grounds.

Justice Shahid Karim remarked that the court would first listen to the position of the excise department and then issue an order. However, the court warned the government lawyers that in other countries damages were awarded for deliberate delay.