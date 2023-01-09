Share:

QUETTA - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balo­chistan Women’s Wing Vice Presi­dent Mah Jabeen Khalid Jamali con­gratulated the political and tribal leaders for joining the Pakistan Peoples Party. In a statement is­sued here on Sunday, Focal Person Workers Welfare Board Schools Mah Jabeen said that Pakistan Peoples Party believed in serving of people, therefore political and tribal person­alities were joining Pakistan Peoples Party. She said that the PPP had al­ways struggled for the strengthening of democracy and people’s rights in the country and in this way, the Par­ty leaders and hundreds of workers sacrificed their lives but never bar­gained for the rights of the people.

She said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former Presi­dent Asif Ali Zardari were carrying forward the vision of Shaheed Zul­fikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Bena­zir Bhutto. She also welcomed for­mer federal minister Sardar Fateh Muhammad Muhammad Hassani, former provincial minister Tahir Mehmood Khan, Balochistan Chief Minister’s co-ordinator Nawaba­zada Jamal Raisani, tribal and po­litical leader Mir Muladad Raheja, Mir Umair Muhammad Hassani and others for joining the PPP Party. She hoped that Sardar Fateh Muhammad Hassani and other would play their role more active in Balochistan.