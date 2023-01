Share:

LAHORE - Maria Khan will lead the national squad for the Four-Nation Cup that will kick off in Saudi Arabia on January 11, while defender Malika-e-Noor will assist her as vice-captain. The 24-member national team and coaching staff will fly on Jan 9 from Allama Iqbal International Airport at 3 pm. The squad comprises Forwards: Aliya Sadiq, Anmol Hira, Nadia Khan, Naqiyah Ali, Sanober Abdul Sattar, Zahmena Malik and Zoya Zeeshan; Midfielders: Maria Khan, Amina Hanif, Anushey Usman, Marvi Baig, Rameen Fareed and Suha Hirani; Defenders: Malika-e-Noor, Mishal Akram Bhatti, Nazalia Siddiqui, Sahar Zaman, Sahiba Sherdil, Sara Khan and Sophiya Qureshi; Goalkeepers: Fatima Naz, Mafia Parveen, Nisha Ashraf and Rumaysa Khan.