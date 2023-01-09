Share:

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) La­hore Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar on Sunday said that all resourc­es were being used to protect the life and property of citizens as coordinat­ed measures had been implemented to improve the police performance. Since the beginning of new year, ac­tion had been taken by intensifying the crackdown against criminals and law-breaking elements, he added. The Lahore police arrested a total of 1657 criminals and law-breaking elements in the first week of current year and registered cases in the respective po­lice stations, he maintained. The CCPO said that 254 accused and 97 accused of aerial firing were arrested during the grand operation against miscre­ants, rioters and those displaying weapons while cases were registered against them in the respective police stations. Four kalashnikovs, 20 rifles, 16 guns, 213 pistols and revolvers and more than 1500 bullets were recovered from the possession of ac­cused. Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that during the crackdown against drug dealers last month, 259 accused were arrested and more than 97 kg of hashish, 150 grams of ice and 2259 li­ters alcohol were seized. He said that during the action against gamblers, 62 accused were arrested while 20 cases were registered against them. More than Rs 495,000 were recov­ered from the accused. In the first week of this year, the police arrested 227 proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes, out of which, 24 were of category A, 117 of category B, 86 targeted criminals and 110 judicial fugitives.