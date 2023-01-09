Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik handed over the last batch of 17,600 secure tablets to Chief Statistician PBS, Dr Naeem-uz-Zafar on Sunday at Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

A massive component of 7th Population and Housing Census “The Digital Census” was the delivery of 126,000 android. NADRA ensured the timely assembling and delivery of the hardware through 40 containers in 5 batches of 21,600 tablets. Chairman NADRA also visited the software development facility, hardware hardening assembly line and dispatch facility housed at the PBS headquarters.

According to the officials, distribution of these tablets in 495 census districts across the country turned out to be a challenging task. NADRA successfully completed the gigantic exercise in 9 days to supplement the enormous training of more than 90,000 enumerators in 932 venues respectively. Malik lauded the efforts of the NADRA team of more than 100 experts that achieved the major milestone of assembling and distribution of 126,000 android tablets within a squeezed time frame.

The team efficiently ruggedised and hardened the huge number of tablets at the assembly line facility. While speaking on the occasion, Chairman NADRA said, “Digital census is a step that pulls Pakistan out of the ancient past and opens the door of modern future. From scribbled responses on millions of paper sheets to real time validated data in apps on secure devices with satellite imagery is a step towards Digital Pakistan.”

He said, “Big data from the Digital Census would become a foundational system for evidenced-based policy making for Pakistan.” It is pertinent to mention that NADRA developed a digital solution for digital census using modern Agile Methodology in just three-week time. The comprehensive digital solution includes development and deployment of android-based house listings and enumeration application synchronised with global positioning system (GPS) and geographical information system (GIS), data centre services, call centre services, establishment of technical support centres at each tehsil level along with online web portal for general public with other allied services.

The android-based census digital application has online and offline support with seamless data synchronization feature. The system will support PBS in all three stages of census ie pre-census, census stage and post census stage. NADRA is the technological partner of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) for the first ever digital census activity. The mandate of NADRA in this gigantic national exercise is to provide services pertaining to the IT domain to make the census activity a remarkable success. This will resultantly make the census process more transparent and by incorporating technology and digitalization, it will ensure documentation of the entire population.