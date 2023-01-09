Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Under direction of National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), a team comprising three members from National Institute of Health (NIH) arrived in Rahim Yar Khan (RYK) on Sunday for epidemiological investigation and sampling of viral and bacterial diseases from community of affected family in Basti Behram Laghari, said District Health Officer Dr Liaqat Ali Chohan on Sunday.

The team members also took samples from animals to rule out any zoonotic disease. Team also examined the houses, inquired the relatives of deceased about their use of food and gathered details about cattle and pets. Keeping in view the situation of suspected outbreak of meningitislike illness in Rukanpur area of district Rahim Yar Khan, under the directions of NCOC, NIH deputed a multi-disciplinary team to investigate this outbreak, collect necessary information from patients, contacts and community and collect necessary samples in order to support the disease confirmation. Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Hassan Khan said that no further affected person was reported with mysterious disease symptoms on Sunday. He said that DHA requested the country’s national level health forum NIH to investigate the cause of death of unknown diseases.