LAHORE - The Ombudsman Punjab office provided cumulative financial relief of more than Rs 87.5 mil­lion to 16 applicants belonging to different districts by redress­ing their complaints related to provincial government depart­ments.

A spokesman for the Ombudsman Punjab office said here on Sunday that on the in­tervention of ombudsman office, Afrah Ejaz of Lahore had been given pension dues worth Rs 2,777,226 by the district educa­tion authority Faisalabad while the University of Agriculture Faisalabad paid Rs 4,223,826 to Hafiz Saqib Nawab.

Similarly, Sheikh Adnan Ahmad got out­standing dues amounting to Rs 7,922,520 from the district health authority Sheikhupura after the involvement of the ombudsman office. In a similar development, the spokesman mentioned that a plaintiff Muhammad Tayyab Azeem Tariq received a total pending dues of Rs 21,429,000 from Mayo Hospital Lahore, while Naseer Ahmad succeeded in obtaining emoluments of Rs 15,379,756 from the school edu­cation department after the om­budsman office interposed to re­solve their issues.

Following the instructions of the ombudsman office regarding the redressal of public complaints, the education department paid Rs 2,973,651 to Irshad Fatimah of Bahawalpur while deciding her family pen­sion case and provided pension dues of Rs 3,022,371 to Khalida Parveen of Jhang. Similarly, fi­nancial assistance of Rs 2.2 mil­lion and Rs 2.5 million had also been given by SED to Adil Aftab and Faiz Elahi of Multan